'It's easy to say bad things': Jaya Prada has a message for those criticising Dhurandhar 2, wants everyone to watch it

BJP leader and veteran actor Jaya Prada has joined the chorus of those praising Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The actor-politician praised the story, plot, and performances of the cast, while also leaving a subtle message to those criticising the film. Jaya Prada has praised Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2.

Jaya Prada praises Dhurandhar 2 While speaking to ANI, the actor urged people to watch the film, highlighting its uniqueness and the hard work of the cast and crew.

“It's a wonderful film, it's a film that people haven't seen in so many years. I'm very proud of this film. It's very easy to say bad things. But the way they worked, the way they wrote the script, the way all the actors worked to make this film a success. I appeal to everyone to watch this film and appreciate it,” the former MP told the news agency.

Dhurandhar 2 receives both praise and criticism Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat, an Indian spy embedded in the gangs of Pakistan. The film blends fictional narratives with true incidents to create an engaging thriller. The film has been a critical and commercial success, minting over ₹700 crore worldwide in four days.

However, there has been criticism too. Political commentator Dhruv Rathee called it ‘brain rot’, and many others on social media have alleged it is ‘propaganda’ for the ruling party in the manner it justifies demonetisation, among other things.

In the film industry, however, the response has been unanimously positive so far, with everyone from Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt to SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan hailing the sensational film for its early success.

All about Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which became the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year and one of the most successful Indian films of all time.

The sequel continues the story of undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, who operates under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari within a complex criminal network.

The film features an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun. Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres on March 19 and continues to generate significant buzz. It broke several records for advance booking collection and then had the biggest premiere in Indian cinema history.

Since its release, the film has registered the second-largest opening weekend for an Indian film and has become the only Hindi film to earn ₹100 crore in a single day.