Jaya Prada jailed for 6 months with a fine in old case

Veteran actor and politician Jaya Prada has been found guilty by a court in Chennai on Friday. She has been sentence to imprisonment for six months. Reportedly, a fine of ₹5000 has also been imposed on her in connection to the case in which she was accused of not paying the ESI money to workers of her theatre. Reportedly, her business partners Ram Kumar and Raja Babu were also found guilty. Also read: Jaya Prada shares throwback pic from her first film: 'Facing my first shot in my movie'

Jaya Prada case

Jaya Prada was been sentenced to 6 months of imprisonment for non payment of dues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaya Prada owned a theatre in Chennai, which got shut down. Later, the theatre workers complained against Jaya for not paying the ESI money for the workers which was deducted from their salaries. They alleged that the ESI money was not paid to the Government Insurance Corporation.

Reportedly, The Labour Government Insurance Corporation filed a case against Jaya Prada and her associates at the Egmore Magistrate Court in Chennai. It also suggested that the veteran also admitted to the charges and promised to clear the long dues while also seeking dismissal of the case. However, the court refused her appeal and imposed a fine and imprisonment.

Jaya Prada films

Jaya Prada remains one of the most popular and influential actors in the Hindi and Telugu film industries in late '70s, '80s and early '90s. After gaining popularity in South films at a young age, Jaya came to Bollywood with Sargam in 1979 and rose to fame. She has worked in films like Kaamchor (1982), Tohfa (1984), Sharaabi (1984), Maqsad (1984), Sanjog (1985), Aakhree Raasta (1986), Elaan-E-Jung (1989), Aaj Ka Arjun (1990), Thanedaar (1990), Maa (1991) and many Telugu films.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaya left the film industry at the peak of her career and joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994 and forayed into politics. She became a Rajya Sabha MP and then a Lok Sabha MP. She joined Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.