Jayeshbhai Jordaar title song: Ranveer Singh is the unconventional hero we all have been waiting for, watch

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar title song is out and is not just fun with the fresh visuals from the film but also boasts of interesting lyrics that describe all the heroic qualities that Ranveer Singh's character doesn't have. The song talks about Ranveer's character Jayeshbhai as a simple, married man who is a vegetarian as well as a teetotaller and has no qualities of a conventional hero but still there is something special about him. Also read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar song Firecracker: Ranveer Singh busts out desi dance moves in peppy number, fans love his simple side

Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Keerthi Sagathia and written by Jaideep Sahni, the song has music by Vishal and Sheykhar. The interesting lyrics like ‘na hi meat aur na hi neat, bas khaye shauk se daliya re (neither eats meat nor takes alcohol, he's simply happy with his porridge)’ catch attention. It shows how he is happy in simple pleasures of life with his wife and daughter and is also an obedient son to his rigged parents. Despite everything, this underdog rises takes up a challenge to save his unborn girl child.

The film stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah as his parents and Shalini Pandey as his pregnant wife. It is directed by Divyang Thakkar.

Ranveer recently opened up about his character and drew a comparison between his reel and real persona. He said, “There are several parallels between my life and Jayesh's life. Sometimes, you are faced with daunting circumstances when you think how am I going to possibly overcome this to achieve what I want to achieve and there is some amount of courage and fortitude that propels your forward, that you tap into overcoming all of those obstacles and adversities that gets you to where you want to get to and you go about it like your life depends on it.”

He added, "I found that in playing Jayesh I was able to tap into my own life's experiences. With the odds stacked against oneself, you turn to the power that love gives you. In Jayesh's case, it's the love for his wife and daughter. In my case, it's the love for my parents and my desire to make them proud by achieving something which has propelled me forward. Jayeshbhai and I are both accidental heroes!"

