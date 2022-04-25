Jayeshbhai Jordaar song Firecracker: Ranveer Singh busts out desi dance moves in peppy number, fans love his simple side

The first song of the upcoming Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar released on Monday afternoon. Ranveer took to social media to share the video of the song titled Firecracker, which sees him dancing and frolicking around, appreciating the ‘firecracker’ in his life. Fans applauded Ranveer’s turn as a simpleton Gujarati, saying he has once again entered the skin of his character. Also read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer: Gujju Ranveer Singh will even castrate himself to save his unborn daughter. Watch

The video of the song opens with Ranveer Singh’s character Jayesh, dressed in his trademark shirt and trousers, dancing his way through a muddy street as women dressed in sarees with ghoonghats groove alongside. Ranveer then joins the women and dances as the song describes a firecracker in the life of Jayesh, whose exploits are described by desi rappers. He then enters a big courtyard, dancing along with hundreds of women and school-going girls, as the song further lists out the good attributes of this firecracker.

The song has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani and the duo has also composed it. The lyrics have been written by Kumaar and Vayu. Fans applauded the song, its melody, and also Ranveer’s dance and energy in the video. One fan commented, “Vishal Dadlani’s powerful voice that melts my heart slowly in this song.” Another fan appreciated the song and added, “Amazing song great masterpiece compose by Vishal-Shekhar.”

But it was Ranveer who clearly stole the show in the video, with many fans calling him a chameleon. One fan commented, “I can’t believe how easily he transforms into a role. This is the same man who played Khilji.” Others applauded the actor for showing his simple side. “He is a wonderful dancer but brings simple side in this dance as Jayeshbhjai. Amazing,” read a comment.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a social comedy in which Ranveer Singh plays a married man fighting to save the life of his unborn daughter. The film sees Ranveer in the role of an underdog, something he has rarely explored in his career.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar marks the directorial debut of actor-turned director Divyang Thakkar. Vishal–Shekhar and Amit Trivedi have given music for the film. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah, and it will hit theatres on 13 May this year.

