Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer: Gujju Ranveer Singh will even castrate himself to save his unborn daughter. Watch

With Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh is back as a Gujarati again after his 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. However, this time, he is not weilding a gun or romancing a hottie from the enemy's territory, but this time he is a married man fighting to save the life of his unborn girl child. The film's trailer released on Tuesday and hinted at a hilarious social comedy revolving around the preference of Indian families for a male child. Also read: Ranveer Singh says Deepika Padukone goes through his calendar to ensure balance

The trailer introduces Ranveer as the lean son of Boman Irani's conservative village sarpanch and his equally conservative wife, Ratna Pathak Shah. As Ranveer's Jayeshbhai is expecting a girl with his homemaker wife, one thing is clear, the child cannot be allowed to take birth if his parents have their way. How a common man acquires the guts to run away from his family with his pregnant wife to save his child turns into an eye-opening tale of determination and courage that is actually needed for the cause of saving the girl child. The film looks hilarious with authentic Gujarati dialogues and loads of fun.

A fan reacted to the trailer on YouTube, "I think this film should be dubbed in Gujarati. Ranveer has massive fan following in Gujrat because of Ram Leela. And plus this movie is on a Gujarati guy."

A day before the trailer release, Ranveer's Band Baaja Baaraat co-star Anushka Sharma had shared that she was intrigued by the scentless soap and the special letter from sent to her by Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He had written in the letter that the “scentless soap is an advanced invention” of their place called Pravingadh and the women in the area are only allowed to bath with this soap. He further wrote, “Why? Such things are not asked in our culture. I would have definitely invited you to my place but as soon as you would have crossed the toll, you would have had to cover your face with a veil. Then you won't be able to see anything. So its better that I send you a glimpse of life in Pravingadh so that you can experience it with your family at your own will. For now, I am sending you this traditional soap.” This refers to a scene in the trailer where Boman's sarpanch lays the blame of sexual harassments in the village on scented soap that girls use.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar marks the directorial debut of actor-turned director Divyang Thakkar. Vishal–Shekhar and Amit Trivedi have given music for the film. It will hit theatres on 13 May this year.

