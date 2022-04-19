Ranveer Singh says Deepika Padukone goes through his calendar to fix his 'zero work-life balance'

Ranveer Singh's love for acting is known to all his fans. The actor has now revealed that he was once so obsessed with his work that he would feel like doing it almost the entire day. However, it was only until wife Deepika Padukone started going through his calendar to ensure that he doesn't overdo it. Also read: Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar sends scentless soap to Anushka Sharma, says asking 'why' is not part of our culture

Ranveer will now be seen as a Gujarati man in a social comedy, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

In a recent interview with Grazia, Ranveer has confessed to being a workaholic until Deepika came into his life. He said, “If it were up to me, I’d work for 18 hours a day. All we have is time and what defines us is what we truly do with it.”

He added, “I’ve been obsessed with my craft, and I had zero work-life balance for the longest time. It was only when Deepika (Padukone) came into my life that she made me appreciate living it. She sits down with me and goes through my calendar to ensure the same.”

Ranveer has also shared his happiness on getting to do what he loves to do. Expressing the same, he said, “There are times when I just burst into tears. To know that despite there being so much sadness and hurt around us, I still have a home to go back to, or being able to do the work that I want to. There was a time, nine years back, when I’d complain about having too much work. I’m not that person anymore. That’s the last thing I’d do now.”

Ranveer was last seen as cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's 83. Deepika was seen as his wife, Romi Dev, in the film. He is currently working on Karan Johar's directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which reunites him with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. Besides Jayeshbhai Jordaar, he also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline.

