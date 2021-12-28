Jee Le Zaraa: Zoya Akhtar reveals Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt called her after Priyanka Chopra reached out to them

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has revealed that actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif contacted her wanting to do a film together after Priyanka Chopra had called them. In a new interview, Zoya said that they didn't know that her brother, director-actor Farhan Akhtar had also pitched the idea of wanting to make an all-girls film.

Farhan Akhtar, earlier this year, had announced Jee Le Zaraa featuring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. The all-female road trip film is based on three actors. The movie will go on floors in 2022.

In an interview with Film Companion, Zoya Akhtar said, "The only reason where you can do it now is that all the players involved wanted to do it. Even if 10 years ago there were three big female stars, filmmakers, producers who would say 'Let's do this', it could have happened. I think it's alignment. I think it's intent firstly. They are huge, three of them, they are amazing and they are massive. And what's beautiful about them is that they are distinct personalities. There's nobody that's like the other."

She then said, "Farhan had an idea that he had bounced, saying 'I want to do this with girls'. He had come up with it and wanted to do this. He had told me one line. And very independently I was contacted by the actresses (Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif) not knowing about Farhan saying that, 'We want to work together' because Priyanka had called them. It just aligned. And I think if this had happened 10 years ago, it would have happened if these were the same players."

Earlier this year, Priyanka had shared a post on Instagram saying, "Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!"

She had added, "Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!!"

"And here we are today… #JeeLeZaraa… it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done! This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling. See you at the movies," her post concluded.

Recently on Instagram, Zoya had shared a short black and white video featuring Farhan and her co-writer Reema Kagti. They had started the script reading session. Sharing the video, Zoya wrote, "Script Session". Apart from being the director of the film, Farhan has also written the script with Zoya and Reema Kagti.

