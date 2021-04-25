Jee Ni Karda: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh groove to Punjabi beats in new Sardar Ka Grandson song. Watch

The first song from Netflix film, Sardar Ka Grandson is out and it has lead actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh grooving to some peppy beats as they take part in a wedding baraat.

The dance number titled Jee Ni Karda showcases a Punjabi-style wedding. The video opens with Arjun and Rakul getting ready for the baraat. As Rakul leads the dance, Arjun is seen awkwardly contemplating his moves. A kid then teaches a few bhangra steps and guides Arjun.

Tanishk Bagchi has composed as well as penned down the number. Jass Manak, Manak-E and Nikhita Gandhi have lent their voices for Jee Ni Karda and Kruti Mahesh has choreographed it.

Sardar Ka Grandson also features Neena Gupta, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra, and Divya Seth in pivotal roles.

Directed by debutante Kaashivie Nair, the film is co-written by Anuja Chauhan and Kaashivie Nair. Amitosh Nagpal has penned the dialogues for the film that is produced by T-Series (Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar), Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani) and JA Entertainment (John Abraham). Sardar Ka Grandson will land online May 18 on Netflix.

Also read: Sugandha Mishra shows off her mehendi, gets flying kisses from Sanket Bhosale

Sardar Ka Grandson will mark Arjun's digital debut. Speaking about it, Arjun recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, "As we sit in this post and in pandemic world, it seems exciting to know my film will be released on a streaming platform and be consumed by millions across the world. It will be an opportunity for it to be seen in different languages with subtitles.”