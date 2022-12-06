Jeh Ali Khan spotted with Captain America toy almost as big as him, fans can't handle the cuteness

Kareena Kapoor Khan's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan was spotted out and about in Mumbai. On Tuesday, he was seen stepping out of his car with his special Captain America soft toy. While it's not known yet if he is a Marvel fan, fans couldn't help but compare him to his toy. Also read: Taimur Ali Khan runs away as Kareena Kapoor tries to catch him

In a paparazzo video, Jehangir Ali Khan was seen arriving in his car. He was with his nanny and other staff members, while his mother Kareena and father Saif Ali Khan were not present. The little one held his toy close to him after getting out of his car and walking into the building premises.

Reacting to Jehangir's latest video, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Ye bohut cute hai (He is too cute) he's like doll.” “Haha his mouth is always open,” said another person. A fan also compared Jeh to Kareena and said, “Aawww. He looks like his mother.”

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena welcomed their second child, Jehangir in February 2021. The couple became parents to Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Kareena and Saif have been married for 10 years now. They tied the knot on October 16, 2012.

Earlier in the day, Kareena was snapped outside her house. A few days after returning post attending the Red Sea Film Festival with Saif, she kept it simple in a white sweatshirt with blue denim pants. She held her beverage cup in her hand while scrolling through her phone.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film did not work well at the box office but was later loved upon its Netflix release.

The actor will next star in a project, an adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. She also has a thriller with Hansal Mehta, which she wrapped up recently in the UK. Jehangir was with her during her long international shoot.

