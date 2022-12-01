Taimur Ali Khan runs away as Kareena Kapoor tries to catch him, fans call them ‘cute mother and son’. Watch

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan were spotted outside their Mumbai home on Thursday. Pictures and videos of the two were posted on paparazzi and fan pages, in which the actor is seen sharing a cute moment with her son. Taimur was seen running after getting off their car, while Kareena ran behind him as she chased her son before they entered the building together. Also read: Kareena Kapoor watches Harry Potter with son Taimur Ali Khan, shares ‘blurry selfies' clicked by him

A video of Kareena Kapoor laughing and running behind Taimur as they entered the premises of their building was shared on a paparazzo account on Instagram. Kareena was seen in a blue and white shirt worn with a white T-shirt and black yoga pants. She also wore black sunglasses. Taimur was seen in a blue tee with a yellow print paired with dark blue shorts and black shoes. He was seen looking behind to check if Kareena was running after him when the two reached home.

Reacting to the clip of Kareena with Taimur that was shared with the caption ‘cutest video on internet today’, a fan wrote, “Mother and son both are cute.” Another comment read, “So cute.”

On Thursday, while Kareena and Taimur stepped out for some mother-son time, actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted solo in Mumbai as he visited his gym. The actor was heard saying in a video shared on a paparazzi page, “Gym ja rahe hai, logo ko lagta hai tahalne nikal gaye hai (I am going to the gym, people think I have stepped out for a walk).”

Kareena recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film with Hansal Mehta in London, where she was joined by her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan. The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor via Balaji Motion Pictures and Mahana Films. Kareena will also feature with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in a new film titled The Crew. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, and backed by Rhea Kapoor, The Crew is all set to go on floors from February 2023. Saif, who was last seen in Vikram Vedha, will next be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON