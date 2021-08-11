Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jehangir Ali Khan: Swara Bhaskar slams 'donkeys' criticising name of Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's son

While a certain section of the internet has a negative reaction to the name of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's second son, Jehangir, her Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker stood up in the couple's defence.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Swara Bhasker and Kareena Kapoor in Veere Di Wedding.

Actor Swara Bhaskar on Wednesday tweeted in defence of actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who once again experienced a barrage of online abuse after the name of their second son -- Jehangir Ali Khan -- was revealed. Saif and Kareena also experienced backlash after the birth of their first son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Swara Bhasker tweeted in Hindi, "Kissi dammpatti ne apne bachchon ke naam rakhe hain, aur woh dammpatti aap nahi hain. Par aapko ispar rai hai ke naam hai aur kyu hai, aur aapke dimaag mein yeh ek mudda hai, jisse aapki bhavnayein aahat hain. Toh aap iss duniya ke sabse bade gadhon mein ek hain. (A couple has named its children, and that couple isn't you. But you have opinions about the names, and in your mind, this is an issue that has hurt your feelings. You are among the world's biggest donkeys)."

Swara added the hashtags 'Jehangir' and 'mind your own business'. Jehangir, who had thus far been known as Jeh, was born in February. His full name was revealed in Kareena's recently-launched self-help book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.

Earlier this week, Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan seemingly commented on the ongoing backlash, when she wrote in an Instagram Story, "What's in a name?" Sharing a screenshot of a news story about Jeh's name, she wrote, "Jeh...jaan. What's in a name? Love...live and let it be. Children are God's blessings."

People on Twitter believe that Jehangir has been named after the Mughal emperor, similar to how they believed that Taimur had been named after the Turkish invader. Kareena and Saif were so shaken the months following Taimur's birth that they made the conscious choice to avoid revealing their second son's name or sharing pictures of his face.

Also read: When Saif Ali Khan considered renaming Taimur: 'We drafted a pathetic letter, Kareena was against it'

Kareena, in an episode of her chat show, What Women Want, told guest Neha Dhupia that they had decided to wait until the baby arrives before naming it. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” she told Neha on the show. Saif revealed in a 2017 interview to a leading daily that he'd even contemplated changing Taimur's name, but Kareena talked him out of it.

