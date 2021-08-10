As Kareena Kapoor reveals son Jehangir's name, Saba Ali Khan says 'live and let it be'. Is it her response to trolls?

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently welcomed her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, son Jeh. While the couple has not shown Jeh's face to their fans or revealed his full name, her recently launched book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, reportedly includes both the details.

Jeh's full name is Jehangir Ali Khan. The book also includes a picture of the baby at the very end, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama.

After the name reveal, many people shared memes and trolled Saif and Kareena on Twitter for their choice of name for the baby, who they believe is named after the fourth Mughal emperor Jahangir. The episode is similar to how the couple was also trolled for naming their older son Taimur, which sounds similar to the name of Turkish invader Timur.

After the latest batch of trolling, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan has reacted with a post on Instagram Stories. "Jeh...jaan. What's in a name? Love...live and let it be. Children are God's blessings," she wrote with the screenshot of a news report about Jeh's name.

During her book launch with Karan Johar on Monday, Kareena still introduced her baby as 'Jeh Ali Khan'. His name was first revealed by her father, Randhir Kapoor. "Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh," he had told a leading daily.

Earlier, when she was pregnant with Jeh, Kareena spoke to Neha Dhupia on her chat show, about deciding her second child's name. She said that her and Saif have not decided the name already as they did not want another controversy like they had to face after revealing Taimur's name.

In an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt last year, Kareena recalled how a 'famous personality' shamed her hours after she'd given birth to Taimur. She said, “(A famous personality), on the pretext of visiting me and the baby, came up to me and in the conversation of actually saying congratulations, said that ‘what’s with you? Why would you name your son Taimur?’ And I was like, It hadn’t even been eight hours since I’d delivered. And I literally started crying. That person was asked to leave. My journey with that started then where I just made up my mind and I said this is my boy, my son. I don’t care what happens. As long as he is happy, and he is healthy and we’re happy. I’m just gonna go home and go away with this. I don’t want to know anything else, what is trolling, what is happening.”