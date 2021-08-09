Saba Ali Khan reacts as fan comments ‘Taimur is most handsome child of the world’ on photo of Inaaya

Saba Ali Khan shared a picture of her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, the daughter of actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, on Instagram. One fan called Inaaya ‘innocent’ in a comment but called her cousin Taimur Ali Khan, the elder son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the ‘most handsome child of the world’.

In the photo shared by Saba on Instagram, Inaaya had a stern expression on her face. “Why haven’t you posted my pic Aani?? MY Inni....Jaaaaaaan. Mahsha’Allah. Dressed by me. Love my munchkin,” it was captioned.

One Instagram user commented, “Taimur is most handsome child of the world although inaya is innocent.” Saba replied, “BOTH ... lovely..n all children are innocent. God bless them. Mahsha’Allah.”

Last month, a fan wrote to Saba, saying that she seemed to love her niece Sara Ali Khan more than nephews Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh. She replied, “@eeshalvishanaholic and Inaaya. LOTs too.... All my babies.”

Saba often shares pictures of her family members on Instagram and, in a post, narrated an incident that took place earlier this year, when an employee of the photo studio she visited to get prints of some pictures remarked that there were hardly any photos of hers. Saba had said, “When I decided to get some family prints made...the photo studio commented ..‘mam you've given all babies and family pictures. Barely any of you!!’ Well... I Love family moments.”

However, last month, Saba was irked when a fan page of Sara used a photo posted by her and replaced her watermark with their own. “Very bad form to use my original photograph and use as another account. I won’t share Sara’s baby pictures in the future. I demand a retraction,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. Since then, she has been sharing all family photos with her watermark prominently on them.