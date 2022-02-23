Jhund trailer: Amitabh Bachchan sets out to find diamonds in the rough, gets offered 'ganja' instead. Watch

The trailer for Amitabh Bachchan's long-delayed sports drama Jhund dropped on Wednesday afternoon. The trailer shows football coach Vijay's (Amitabh) efforts trying to get slum kids to play in his football team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the three-minute trailer, Vijay tries to get the teens out from a life of crime to one of sports even as his visit to the slum end up with him being offered ganja (marijuana) instead of footballers. The trailer then follows how Vijay manages to unite the gang of rowdy, criminally-inclined teenagers into a team and transform the lives of the kids.

The film is directed by veteran Marathi director Nagraj Manjule and is set to release on March 4 in theatres. Earlier in the morning, Amitabh had shared a new poster of the film, hours before the trailer launch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The biographical sports drama is based on the life of social worker Vijay Barse, who inspired slum kids to form a football team, with Amitabh essaying that role. Apart from him, the film also stars Akash Thosar, and Rinku Rajguru, both of whom featured in director Nagraj's hit Marathi film Sairat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jhund has seen a lot of delays over the last three years. The film's first look was launched over two years ago and the first teaser only two weeks ago. The film was originally slated to release in September 2019. Since then, it had been postponed several times. There were even murmurs that due to the rising Omicron cases, the producers were mulling a direct OTT release for the film.

In an earlier interaction with Hindustan Times, Nagraj had said he wants the film to release in theatres. "It has been made and delayed for so long. I myself want that it releases in theatres. I have been trying and struggling for that a lot. The entire crew has come together to support me in that and we all now will try to get it released in theatres when the time is right," he had told us last month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Jhund teaser: Coach Amitabh Bachchan gets his ragtag team together in sports drama, fans say ‘love it already’. Watch

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa and Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON