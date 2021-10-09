Jodaa teaser: Mouni Roy, Aly Goni music video gives fans Padmaavat flashbacks. Watch

Mouni Roy and Aly Goni have released the teaser of their new song Jodaa. Shot on a large scale, the song teaser spells royalty and grandeur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video begins with a voiceover in a female's voice, probably Mouni's character. She says, “Main bhi Kashi, jaise Rao ki Kashi.” Mouni is seen decked up as a princess in a red lehenga and heavy traditional jewellery. She is seen dancing with several background dancers when she stops and looks in shock. Aly is also introduced as a king, posing with a vulture on his arm. A scene shows him putting vermillion on her forehead and she touches his feet. There are also glimpses of her performing a puja with a worried look on her face.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mouni shared the teaser on Instagram with the caption, “Ek naya gaana, ek naya avtaar aur wahi pyaar ke saath la rahe hai hum #Jodaa - Premiering on 11th October at 11AM on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel. Set a reminder for it now.”

Jodaa has been sung by Afsana Khan, who is currently in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The song has been written by Maninder Kailey and directed by Jatinder Shah.

The teaser hints Aly plays a mughal ruler while Mouni a Hindu princess. The teaser reminds us of Sanjay Leela Bhansali period dramas such as Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

A fan commented on Aly's post, “Padmavat vibes I am getting,” with several fire emojis. “ Another wrote, “Uffff royalty screams out loud it's definitely a super hit.” One more commented, “Wow I had goosebumps it’s so good."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January?

Aly has been in limelight ever since his participation on Bigg Boss 14. He was the third-runner up on the show. He is dating co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin.

Mouni recently appeared in a film, London Confidential. She will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra. She recently appeared in another music video, Baithe Baithe.