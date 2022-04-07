John Abraham says critics told him they wrote him off due to personal issues: 'Could be unhappy marriages'

John Abraham has said that he ignores negative comments or reviews about him. He also claimed that the critics who wrote negatively about him later came to him for help, and told him that they criticised him because of their own reasons. John said that he tries to understand their situation and helps them, suggesting that the critics may be in unhappy marriages. Also Read| John Abraham pens note after Attack fails to take off at box office: 'I'm proud of this film'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

John was asked if he has used any headline about him to his advantage, like Abhishek Bachchan who keeps a review that called him "Zero No. 1" with him. John said that he instead chooses not to read these reviews in the first place.

The actor told Siddharth Kannan, "They keep writing me off after every film, and there's nothing wrong with it. My point is very simple, all these people who have written me off today-- probably half of them, though I can't take names-- have come to me for work as writers. Maybe they need some help. I try and help as much as I can. They say, 'Listen we're very sorry, we said what we had to because we didn’t know you and we just had a problem.' They must have their own reasons, could be unhappy marriages, or they wake up unhappy from bed. It’s okay. I understand. It's human."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, "But now when they come to me for work, it's nice because I try and help them and I say, 'Listen, you all could have been good critics, you'll are failed writers but no problem, any help that I could give from my side, I will do whatever I can.' And the same goes for anybody who comes to me for work. Many have come, I've got about maybe close to 20 odd people who've come, some of them are very known critics, but I've tried to help in the best way I can. Lekin koi sudharte, koi sudharta nahi hai (some of them improve, some don't) and they keep writing 'people's careers are over.'"

John was recently seen in Attack, an action thriller by Lakshya Raj Anand, which also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film, which featured John as a paralysed former soldier who is turned into India's first super-soldier to combat terrorists, was released on April 1. John wrote a long note on Thursday after the film failed to make its mark at the Box Office, saying that he is proud of the film and stands by it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

John will be next seen in Ek Villian Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani. The film is scheduled for release on July 8 this year. He also has Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is slated to release on January 25th, 2023.

The film mixes action with science-fiction and superhero genres, and industry insiders believe that this unique positioning ended up hurting the film's chances. The film received mixed reactions from critics and fans, while John's performance as soldier Arjun Shergill was praised by many.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.