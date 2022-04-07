John Abraham pens note after Attack fails to take off at box office: 'I'm proud of this film'

John Abraham has written a long note after his recent release Attack failed to perform at the box office. In his note, the actor thanked the audience while saying that he is proud of his work in the film. He received support from his fans as well as his former co-star Abhishek Bachchan after he released the statement. Also Read| John Abraham defends his recent angry outburst at journalist: 'At times, press asks stupid questions...I get riled up'

John shared the note on his social media accounts on Thursday, as the film marked a week of its release. He captioned the post, “Once again, Thank you” as he thanked the audience for whatever appreciation the film has received.

The note read, “Whatever appreciation we have received for the film, a big thank you to the audience for accepting something that’s new and different. Attack was an honest, humble experiment on our part, to give the industry something refreshing and new. It was challenging through the 3 pandemic waves, but we got what we wanted. I completely own and am proud of this film. I stand by the honest effort every team member has taken on Attack.”

Abhishek Bachchan, who has previously worked with John in Dhoom and Dostana, extended support to the actor. He commented, "More power to you, Baba."

Fans of the two called Abhishek's gesture 'real Dostana.' John also received praises from a lot of his fans. One called Attack a 'masterpiece,' while another dubbed it 'one of the best action movies in world cinema. A third one wrote, "The Man who changed the action in Bollywood completely and everytime he thinks out of the box very much proud of you as a fan..you inspiring me everyday." Others said that they loved the movie and will be waiting for its sequel.

Attack, an action thriller directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, mixes action with science-fiction and superhero genres. John, who has also co-produced the film, plays a paralysed former soldier, who is turned into India's first super soldier to combat terrorists. The film, which also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh, released on April 1 to mixed reviews and a lukewarm response at the box office. As per Box Office India, the film could only collect an approx of ₹12 crore in the first five days of its release.

