John Abraham says ‘entire nation missed’ Shah Rukh Khan: 'He is fantastic in Pathaan'

Actor John Abraham talked about Shah Rukh Khan for the time since reports about his tiff with the Pathaan co-star surfaced. On Thursday, Yash Raj Films released a video where John answered a few questions ahead of Pathaan release. During the chat, John said that he, along with the nation, wants to see Shah Rukh on the big screen. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan heaps praises on ‘gentle giant’ John Abraham

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is set to release on January 25. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays a soldier who takes down a terrorist group, led by John, to save India. It also stars Deepika Padukone.

In a recent video on YouTube, when asked about his thoughts on Shah Rukh's return to the screen after four years, John said, “I don’t think just the entire nation has missed him. I think the entire world wants to see Shah Rukh Khan on screen, including myself. I think he more than delivers the goods because he is fantastic in this film.”

Earlier John had penned a note talking about the reception to the Pathaan trailer, but without any mention of his co-star. It read, "In my years in cinema, this moment, right here... right now, is a special one. It's amazing that you have showered so much love on the trailer of Pathaan. A lot of hard work has been put into making this one. It's a biggie. Adi has always given me some of my best roles & I can't wait for you to see what Siddharth Anand has done with me and the film!"

It all began with multiple reports suggesting that things were not alright between John and Shah Rukh. Reportedly, John was upset about the final cut of Pathaan which might have spoiled his equation with Shah Rukh. What fuelled the rumours was John's video from an event where he casually dodged a question regarding Shah Rukh's physique in Pathaan.

However, recently Shah Rukh in a chat, shared by YRF, praised John as a ‘gentle giant’. He said, “I met him many times when he was doing a film or we wanting to do a film together and this happened per chance. I was very keen he does it and he was kind enough to do a role where he is really a bad guy. He is a top star. He has his own franchises happening and he has got these really cool action films happening and to decide to take on a film where he is a bad guy, you know, so takes a lot of guts.”

