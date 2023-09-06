Jr NTR can play Tara Singh, says Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma: 'Baki aur Mumbai mein toh koi nahi kar sakta'

Filmmaker Anil Sharma has said that Telugu actor Jr NTR can play the role of Tara Singh in his hit Gadar franchise. Anil was talking to Bollywood Hungama in a new interview when he was asked about an actor – other than Sunny Deol, who played Tara Singh in Gadar Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2 – who can step into the role of Tara Singh. (Also read: Gadar 2 crosses ₹500 cr mark)

Jr NTR as Tara Singh

Anil was asked to name young actors whom he would have cast in the roles of Sakeena and Tara if it were to be made now and the filmmaker told the entertainment portal, “Koi to mujhe dikhta nahi (I don’t find anyone in the young lot). Bombay (Mumbai) mein toh nahi hai, south me phir bhi hai thoda play kar sakta Junior NTR jaisa koi banda kar sakta hai. Inki kuch image hai baki aur bombay mein toh nahi kar sakta (I don't see anyone in Bombay. Maybe in the south, Jr NTR could play it; he has an image that could work)." The filmmaker did not name anyone for the role of Sakeena.

'People have watched Gadar 2 seven times'

The filmmaker also said that his favourite way to respond to trolls is to not respond at all as it defeats their purpose. He also revealed that some people have watched Gadar 2 seven times, and many people even walk to the theatres to catch the film, when asked to narrate some of the craziest Gadar 2 success stories. He was also asked whether Sunny will play a grandfather in Gadar 3, but Anil Sharma categorically said he'd not talk about Gadar 3, and will do so when the right time comes.

About Jr NTR

Popularly known as Jr NTR, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr aka Tarak, mainly works in Telugu films. His gained international fame for SS Rajamouli's RRR in which he played the lead role alongside Ram Charan. He is the grandson of actor and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao.

About Gadar 2

Released in theatres last month, Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma who also directed the first film Gadar Ek Prem Katha (2001). While the first film was based in the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition of 1947, the new film also encashes on Indo-Pak tension and is set amid brewing tension between the two nations in the build-up to the 1971 war. Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles of Tara Singh, Jeete and Sakeena in Gadar 2.

