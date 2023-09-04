Gadar 2 box office collection day 24: Sunny Deol's film crosses 500 cr mark in India, becomes fastest film to do so

Gadar 2, helmed by Anil Sharma, has finally entered the ₹500 crore club at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned over ₹8 crore on Sunday. Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. (Also Read | Ameesha Patel thanks Anil Sharma for crediting Tara-Sakeena's love story for Gadar 2 success) Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma in the recreated version of the old hit Main Nikla Gaddi Leke in Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 collection so far

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned ₹8.50 crore nett in India on its 24th day, as per early estimates. Since its release, the film collected ₹284.63 crore in week one, ₹134.47 crore in week two and ₹63.35 crore (week three collection). After minting ₹8.50 crore on its fourth Sunday, Gadar 2's collection in India now stands at ₹501.87 crore.

As per the report, Gadar 2 became the third film to enter the ₹500 crore nett club (in Hindi). It joined SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017) and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Gadar 2 is the fastest among all three movies to hit the landmark. Earlier, Pathaan was the fastest to enter ₹500 crore club in 28 days while Baahubali 2 achieved the feat in 34 days.

Gadar 2 has also crossed ₹650 crore at the international box office. It became the 10th highest-grossing Indian movie of all time. It has beaten Baahubali - The Beginning which had scored ₹650 crore worldwide in 2015.

About Gadar 2

The film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 features Sunny Deol as his iconic character Tara Singh along with Ameesha Patel as Sakeena and Utkarsh Sharma as their son Charanjeet Singh.

The movie, which released on August 11, has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes after the Covid-19 pandemic. Set in 1971, Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet from the Pakistani Army. Gadar 2 also features Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra.

Anil Sharma on making a ‘mass entertainer’

Recently, Anil said that creating a mass entertainer that is an amalgamation of real and fiction is a daunting task. Speaking to news agency PTI, Anil said, “It is not easy to make a mass entertainer. It is difficult because you have to show this larger-than-life hero in a way that whatever he does seems real yet entertaining. While making a realistic movie you can talk to the person and others on whom the story is based, but to add heroism in a film is challenging."

Anil on handpump scene in Gadar

Referring to the popular handpump scene from Gadar, the filmmaker said it is hard to create a situation that makes the hero's actions believable. He added that the "key is to make things convincing, which is a challenge in terms of writing and shooting”.

