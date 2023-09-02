Ameesha Patel thanks Anil Sharma for crediting Tara-Sakeena's love story for Gadar 2 success

Ameesha Patel has responded to a social media post by director Anil Sharma in which he celebrated the box office success of their recent film, Gadar 2. Ameesha thanked the filmmaker for acknowledging that the film belongs to both Tara Singh (Sunny Deol's character) and Sakeena (Ameesha's character). (Also read| Gadar 2 BO: Film again witnesses drop, mints over ₹4 cr) Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.

Anil's post

Thanking the audience for their love, Anil Sharma shared a poster of Gadar 2 with the latest box office figures and wrote on X Saturday morning, "Tara sakeena ka pyar .. sabse pyara .. sabke dil mein rahane wala (Tara and Sakeena's love is the cutest and one that resides in everyone's hearts).. an eternal love story continue to touch people’s heart 4th week Friday .. 5.20 cr .. thanx for your love audiences."

Ameesha's response

Ameesha took to the social media platform and responded to Anil's post with: "So glad @Anilsharma_dir … yes .. TARA +SAKINA = GADAR !!! Ur thought related to this post is bang on!! Audiences love is great for TARA N SAKINA."

The post comes just hours after Anil Sharma responded to Ameesha's claims that she'd reject Gadar 3 offer if the screen time for Tara and Sakeena's character is not enough.

Anil versus Ameesha over Gadar

The filmmaker had told Bollywood Hungama that he'd rather not comment on the things that Ameesha has said about him. Anil added, "I respect her and will continue to do so. The character of Sakina was born from my heart, not hers. I myself don’t know what will happen in Gadar 3. Unke kehne ya sochne se kya hota hai (what will change with her thoughts or statements)? I am happy she’s so connected with Gadar. I’d like to thank them. Woh accha ya bura jo bhi bole, unka mann hai (it's her wish if she says good or bad things).”

Earlier this week, Anil had called Ameesha ‘bade ghar ki bitiya (daughter of a rich family)’ and claimed she was weak in acting. Ameesha has accused filmmaker Anil of delay in the payment of her dues and mismanagement on sets of Gadar.

Gadar 2

The new film is set in 1971 and traces the journey of Tara Singh as he rescues his son from Pakistan. Utkarsh Sharma returns as Jeete, his son in the film that features Manish Wadhwa in the role of the main antagonist while Gaurav Chopra essays the role of an Indian Army officer.

