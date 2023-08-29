Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Yash, Ram Charan, Jr NTR: South superstars that are part of the elite 600 crore club

Rajinikanth's Jailer, which was released on August 10, recently grossed ₹600 crore worldwide, becoming only the second Tamil film to achieve the feat. On Tuesday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to X, formerly called Twitter, to share details about south actors, such as Prabhas and Yash, whose films have also grossed more than ₹600 crore worldwide. Also read: Jailer eyes ₹650 crore worldwide Jr NTR, Yash, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth and Prabhas' movies are all part of the ₹ 600 crore club.

While Rajinikanth has two movies that are now in the ₹600 crore club, two of Prabhas' films are also a part of the esteemed club. One film each of Yash, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, also grossed over ₹600 crore worldwide, Manobala tweeted.

Rajinikanth's two ₹ 600 crore grossing films

Rajinikanth's Jailer crossed the ₹600 crore gross worldwide on day 18 of its release. The film is now approaching the ₹650 crore mark. Apart from Jailer, the other Rajinikanth-starrer that is a part of the ₹600 crore club, is the 2018 film 2.0, featuring Rajinikanth with Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

The sci-fi movie film was directed by Shankar, and featured music composed by AR Rahman. As per 2019 report by Sacnilk.com, 2.0 grossed ₹723.30 crore worldwide after eight weeks in theatres.

2.0 is a 2018 science-fantasy action film.

Prabhas' films that are part of ₹ 600 crore club

The 2015 film Baahubali – The Beginning grossed ₹650 crore worldwide, as per a 2019 report by Sacnilk.com. The Indian epic action film was shot in Telugu and Tamil and dubbed in Malayalam and Hindi. It was directed by SS Rajamouli, and featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar in lead roles.

Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion, which was released in 2017, proved to be a bigger blockbuster than Baahubali. As per a 2022 report by Sacnilk.com, the film grossed a whopping ₹1788.06 crore worldwide, of which it grossed ₹1,416.9 crore in India alone.

Baahubali 2 featured Prabhas as Sivudu and Baahubali, Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva, Anushka Shetty as Devasena, Tamannaah Bhatia as Avanthika, Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami, Nassar as Bijjaladeva, Sathyaraj as Kattappa and Subbaraju as Kumara Varma. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film was produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni and distributed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for the Hindi version.

The Baahubali films feature Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in lead roles, among many others.

Yash, Ram Charan and Jr JTR's films

Yash's blockbuster Kannada movie KGF: Chapter 2 was released in 2022. It grossed an impressive ₹1215 crore worldwide, grossing a whopping ₹1000.85 crore in India alone, reported Sacnilk.com. The action film featured Yash along with Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in key roles.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The 2022 film marks the only Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer to gross more than ₹600 crore worldwide. The film, which also featured Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles, grossed ₹1230 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.com. In March this year, the song Naatu Naatu from RRR became the first track from an India film to win best original song at the Oscars.

