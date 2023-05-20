Jr NTR responds to Hrithik Roshan's birthday post, tells him to meet at ‘yuddhabhoomi’: You should start counting days

Actor Jr NTR replied to Hrithik Roshan on Twitter after he wished him on his birthday. Hrithik dropped a major hint about joining Jr NTR in War 2. Adding to the mood, the RRR actor confirmed the same by inviting Hrithik to the yuddhabhoomi (battleground). Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes 'fiercest of them all' Jr NTR on 40th birthday, Chiranjeevi praises 'bundle of talent'

Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan to work together soon.

Hrithik wrote to Jr NTR on Twitter, “Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi (battlefield) my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace…until we meet (wink emoji). Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama (happy birthday my dear friend).”

Jr NTR wrote back to Hrithik, “Thank you sir for your lovely wish! I’m going to soak in the day today…You should start counting down the days too… Hope you sleep well thinking about what awaits because I want you well rested at the yuddhabhoomi see you soon!”

War was directed by Siddharth Anand and released in 2019. It starred Hrithik with Tiger Shroff who had a dual role and both his characters died in the film. Siddharth is now reuniting with Hrithik for their upcoming action film, Fighter.

While some reports had claimed that Siddharth will be directing War 2 as well, later, Brahmastra's Ayan Mukerji stepped in as director for the much-awaited film. In War 2, Hrithik will reprise his role as Kabir Dhaliwal. Although, Hrithik almost confirmed Jr NTR starring in the film, Yash Raj Films is yet to make an official announcement.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted last month that War 2 will be the 7th film in the YRF Spy Universe. He said that it will follow the events of Tiger 3. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer is slated to release later this year, sometime around Diwali.

Jr NTR was last seen in RRR. He will be next seen in Devara. Hrithik's last outing was Vikram Vedha.

Meanwhile, several celebrities have wished Jr NTR on his special day. Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and others wished him on social media. The actor is celebrating his 40th birthday on Saturday.

