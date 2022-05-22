JugJugg Jeeyo trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor have an unexpected family reunion. Watch

JugJugg Jeeyo trailer featuring actors Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani was released on Sunday. Sharing the film’s trailer on Instagram, Anil wrote,"“Zaroor aana to this family reunion filled with surprises with your parivaar!#JJJTrailerout now!” Slated to release in theatres on June 24, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Read more: Neetu Kapoor wraps Jug Jugg Jeeyo with a selfie, crew member thanks her for food on-sets

The almost three-minute trailer opens with Kiara and Varun Dhawan's wedding celebration, but things take an unexpected turn, when the now-married couple tell each other they want to end their marriage, and decide to get a divorce. It is next revealed that the Naina (Kiara) and Kukoo (Varun) choose to keep their decision a secret from their families, including Kukoo's parents Bheem (Anil) and Geeta (Neetu).

Varun and Kiara, who appear to be playing an NRI couple in the film, agree to share the news of their divorce after a family wedding in Patiala, Punjab. While Kiara and Varun were attending the wedding in India together, as a married couple, Varun and his ‘papaji’ Anil, bonded over a few drinks, and joked about their ‘boring wives.’ It was on one such night, that Anil unwittingly revealed he was planning on divorcing Neetu. He told Varun he was seeing another woman, Tisca's Chopra's Meera, and wanted his son's blessings. A shocked Varun is then seen trying to not only handle his own impeding divorce, but also make sense of his parents' marriage, which he earlier regarded as perfect.

On May 13, JugJugg Jeeyo's poster and teaser were shared by the film’s makers and actors on social media. One of the motion posters featured Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, all dressed in festive white ensembles, with the text "A family reunion, full of surprises,’ written on it. Sharing the poster, Neetu wrote on Instagram, “Come and experience the magic of my family in cinemas near you on 24th June, till then #JugJuggJeeyo!”

According to its maker's JugJugg Jeeyo is a story set in the heart of Patiala, and it's about family and its values, unresolved yearnings, and unexpected reconciliations.

Neetu Singh shared a Jug Jug Jeeyo poster on May 13.

The shoot for JugJugg Jeeyo began in November 2020, but was halted a few times during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Jug Jugg Jeeyo marks the return of Neetu Singh to the big screen. She was last seen in Besharam, which also featured her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, and their son Ranbir Kapoor.

