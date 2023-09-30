When Juhi Chawla sang Kal Ho Naa Ho song and left Karan Johar, Sushmita Sen in awe. Watch

Juhi Chawla is a trained, skilled singer. But not many people know that, as unlike the Alia Bhatts and Shraddha Kapoors of today, she has never taken to the mic in any of her films' albums. However, an old video from 19 years ago is now doing the rounds on social media again, where the actor is seen singing the title track of Nikkhil Advani's 2003 romantic comedy Kal Ho Naa Ho on stage at a popular award show. (Also Read: Nikkhil Advani on his 'very public fallout' with with Karan Johar: 'I didn’t have work for 3 years')

Throwback to Juhi singing

Juhi Chawla's singing leaves Sushmita Sen and Karan Johar stunned

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A user on X (formerly Twitter) posted the throwback video and wrote in the caption, “Juhi Chawla singing Kal Ho Na Ho and Sushmita Sen's genuine reactions..my favourite video on the internet.”

In the video, Juhi, looking resplendent in a golden sari with heavy work and silver jewellery, is seen singing on the stage of an award show. The clip is from Zee Cine Awards 2004, the year following when Kal Ho Naa Ho released.

As Juhi sings the popular song in all its glory, her contemporary Sushmita Sen is seen quite surprised, sitting in the audience. Once she realises it's actually Juhi doing the singing live, she starts clapping and hooting enthusiastically, cheering her fellow actor on.

Karan Johar, who seems to be hosting the award show and is seen at the same podium as Juhi, is seen stunned in awe on stage. Interestingly, he produced and wrote Kal Ho Naa Ho, the title song (sad version) of which was written by Javed Akhtar, sung by Alka Yagnik, and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even veteran actor Rekha is seen in her signature sari look, sitting in the audience.

Internet in awe of Juhu's singing

Several users flooded the comment section and admired Juhi's lesser known singing skills and Sushmita's sporty encouragement. One wrote, “Juhi Chawla can sing? and can sing well? Make no mistake this is not an easy song! some of the notes are difficult. Wow.” Another commented, “Sushmita is all of us tbh.” “The way Sushmita Sen reacts and claps when she gets to know juhi is actually the one singing has my heart (blue heart emojis),” wrote another user.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Juhi was last seen in Friday Night Plan, and Sushmita played transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON