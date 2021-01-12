Juhi Chawla feels breathing in Mumbai air is like ‘inhaling dust’, Dia Mirza says city’s AQI is worse than Delhi
- Juhi Chawla and Dia Mirza tweeted about the deteriorating air quality of Mumbai and said that it was even worse than Delhi.
Actor Juhi Chawla rued the worsening air quality of Mumbai and said that she felt like she was ‘inhaling dust’ when she came out to her balcony for a walk. She wondered if the lockdown was a blessing and recalled the air being ‘blissfully clear’.
“What has happened to the air in Mumbai ..?? I tried to walk in my balcony... and I felt like I was inhaling dust... only dust. Maybe the lockdown wasn’t so bad after all, I remember the air being so blissfully clear,” she wrote on Twitter.
Replying to Juhi’s tweet, actor Dia Mirza wrote, “It’s been awful!!! Is it construction dust, waste burning, stubble burning, industrial emissions or all? Mumbai has had worse #AQI than Delhi since the beginning of this year. So much for being a coastal city. Doesn’t seem to make a difference anymore.”
On Thursday, Mumbai’s air quality deteriorated to its worst this year and was in the ‘very poor’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 313. It was worse than Delhi, which was ‘poor’, with an AQI of 256. This entire month, Mumbai’s air quality has been ‘very poor’, with a minor drop in pollution levels now and then.
Meanwhile, the air quality of Delhi is in the ‘poor’ category today, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting an increase in wind speeds during the day, which is expected to bring relief to the city.
Last month, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Juhi said that she has no reservations about shooting amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “There is no need to panic. I already went for the shoot of a commercial, and instead of 100 odd people, the unit was scaled down to 60 people, and the work got done very efficiently. Everybody feels strongly about it, just proper hygiene is required, and arrange it in a way. We will be fine. I am not really paranoid (about working full time),” she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor sets the dance floor on fire in new video shared by mom Maheep
- Maheep Kapoor has shared a video of her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, performing a choreographed dance routine to the song Sangria Wine. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite comfort food; Parineeti, Ananya chime in
- Actor Deepika Padukone revealed her favourite comfort food in an Instagram post on Tuesday, prompting Parineeti Chopra and Ananya Panday to chime in with their choices as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Kapoor models for girlfriend Malaika Arora in the moonlight, see pic
- Actor Arjun Kapoor posed for his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, for a stylish new picture, which he said was taken 'by her'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R Madhavan wins hearts with classy response to troll who hated Maara, see here
- Actor R Madhavan had a classy response for a troll who slammed his performance in the recent film Maara.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor performs belly dance to Kareena Kapoor's San Sanana. Watch
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday shared a video of herself, performing a belly dance to the song San Sanana, originally picturised on Kareena Kapoor. .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dissecting Kareena Kapoor Khan’s maternity chic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Banerjee: Censorship on OTT is not going to be possible
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag hopes protesting farmers can celebrate Lohri with families
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhika Madan: Lohri will be a bit pheeka this year!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nimrat Kaur: Hope Lohri brings with it new beginnings for everyone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayesha Jhulka reveals which Bollywood stars she remains in touch with
- Ayesha Jhukla, who appeared in several hit films in the 90s, has spoken about her decision to put Bollywood behind her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riz Ahmed honours Irrfan Khan in Gotham Awards acceptance speech, quotes Babil
- Actor Riz Ahmed paid tribute to Irrfan Khan in his acceptance speech at the Gotham Awards, quoting Babil's words, 'surrender to the dance of uncertainty'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra sends love, hugs to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 'lil princess'
- Priyanka Chopra has sent her love and hugs to her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star, Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her first child with Virat Kohli on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu on asking athlete boyfriend Mathias Boe for advice
- Actor Taapsee Pannu spoke about whether she took advice from her boyfriend Mathias Boe, for playing athletes in two films.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juhi Chawla likens Mumbai air to ‘dust’, Dia says city’s AQI is worse than Delhi
- Juhi Chawla and Dia Mirza tweeted about the deteriorating air quality of Mumbai and said that it was even worse than Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox