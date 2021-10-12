Juhi Chawla fumbles lines, gets shocked as Sudesh Lehri mentions her husband Jay Mehta. Watch

Actor Juhi Chawla was caught off guard as comedian Sudesh Lehri snuck in her husband Jay Mehta’s name into a comedy sketch. A behind-the-scenes video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show was shared online by actor Archana Puran Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video showed Juhi shooting for an Instagram Reels video with Sudesh. She fumbled her lines at first and asked the person taking the video to start afresh. She then said that late actor Dara Singh, not actor Shah Rukh Khan, was the original choice for the lead role in Darr.

Sudesh then mimicked Dara and recited a few lines from Darr. “Tu hai meri Kiran, tu hai meri Kiran, tu hai meri Kiran, Jay Mehta,” he concluded, leaving Juhi shocked. She looked at him and asked, “Kya (What)?” He said ‘aaho’, and she replied ‘oho’, before bursting into laughter.

Juhi will be seen as a guest in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, alongside actors Ayesha Jhulka and Madhoo. She will also be seen dancing with cast member Krushna Abhishek.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Juhi tied the knot with Jay in 1996. She kept the news of her wedding a secret at first because she did not want it to affect her professionally. The couple has two children - Jahnavi and Arjun.

In an earlier interview with former journalist Rajeev Masand, Juhi said that she first met Jay before she entered the film industry but they lost touch. They reconnected a few years later, at a dinner party hosted by a friend, and got talking.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see | Juhi Chawla says husband Jay Mehta ‘galti se mil gae’. Watch

“From then on, everywhere I went, he turned up. Everywhere I looked, he was there with flowers and notes and gifts. Every day! On my birthday, I remember he sent me a truckload of red roses. I was like, ‘What do you do with a truckload of flowers?’ He really did all he could. After a year, he proposed,” she said.