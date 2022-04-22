Juhi Chawla, Milind Soman support Akshay Kumar after he apologised for tobacco endorsement: 'You made the right choice'

On Thursday, actor Akshay Kumar apologised to his fans for featuring in an advertising campaign of Vimal paan masala and said he was withdrawing his association. Akshay came under fire for endorsing the brand, with social media users digging up an old video of the actor where he had vouched to never promote tobacco. As many internet users and his fans criticised him on social media, actor Juhi Chawla and Milind Soman came forward in his support. Also Read: Akshay Kumar steps back as Vimal ambassador after backlash, will donate ad fee: 'I am sorry'

Akshay joined Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan for the promos of Vimal's cardamom products. It is a brand that also sells tobacco products. On Thursday, Akshay shared a note apologising for his association with the brand and said that he will use the endorsement fee for a worthy cause.

His note read: “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes,” he wrote.

Juhi Chawla reacted to Akshay's tweet and wrote, “Respect.” Milind Soman tweeted, “@akshaykumar you made the right choice, whatever the reason !”

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri, who has made films such as Pihu and Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho, commented on Akshay's post, “Sorry is just one word. But people need a lot of courage to say that.”

Earlier this week, in a new ad by Vimal, Shah Rukh and Ajay Devgn were seen welcoming Akshay to the ‘Vimal universe’. All the three actors struck the Vimal salute and chewed on the elaichi (cardamom). The ad brought an outrage on social media, with people slamming Akshay for endorsing harmful products.

Akshay was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey, which also starred actors Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. His upcoming projects include Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Prithviraj, and Selfiee.

