Juhi Chawla pledges to plant 1000 trees on birthday of late brother Bobby Chawla, Lata Mangeshkar and Ranbir Kapoor

Juhi Chawla took to her Instagram handle and shared an announcement on the birth anniversary of her brother Bobby Chawla, Lata Mangeshkar and the birthday of Ranbir Kapoor on Wednesday. She said that she pledges to plant 1000 trees for three of them on their special day. (Also read: Anil Kapoor shares voice note that Lata Mangeshkar once sent him: ‘Aap toh waise hi lagte hain')

Juhi shared a collage featuring memories with her brother and Lata and a picture of Ranbir. She can be seen talking to Lata while the singer holds a bouquet of flowers. She posted childhood pictures with Bobby while posing for the camera. Many actors like Anil Kapoor paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her 93rd birth anniversary via a voice note of hers.

While sharing the post, Juhi wrote alongside, “Aaj toh bahut special din hai …(today is a very special day) it’s the birthday of my dearest brother ( late ) Bobby Chawla , it’s also (late) Lataji’s birthday, whose voice I loved and a lady I admired greatly ever since I was a little girl ….as well as the birthday of Ranbir, whom I have seen since he was a young boy, and is one of the most wonderful actors on screen today !! . Aaj toh 1000 trees lagana banta hai ..!!!!” (It is important to plant 1000 trees for them).

One of her fans wrote, “Your way of celebrating not only occasions but life is inspiration to millions. Keep smiling always.” Another fan commented, “I admire and respect you Juhi ma'am. God bless you and love you always.” Other fan wrote, “Happy birthday to all." (referring to Ranbir, Bobby and Lata). Many fans dropped heart emojis and wished each one of them.

Juhi Chawla's elder brother Bobby Chawla died on March 9, 2014 in Mumbai. Bobby was the former CEO of Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi's production company Red Chillies Entertainment. Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's most noted and respected singers, was born on September 28, 1929. She died earlier this year after a glittering career in Bollywood, where she established herself as arguably the most popular and recognised playback singer in the industry

Actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 40 on Wednesday. Hiss wife, actor Alia Bhatt shared a special note on Ranbir's birthday. She also marked his birthday with some fans outside their house in Mumbai.

Juhi is currently starring in Prime Video’s thriller show Hush Hush, which marks her OTT debut. The Tanuja Chandra show also stars Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, and Ayesha Jhulka. It began streaming on September 22.

