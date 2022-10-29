Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi is a spitting image of the actor in this video, fans call them 'twins'. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 29, 2022 06:08 PM IST

Juhi Chawla and her daughter Jahnavi Mehta share uncanny resemblance in a new video. Check out what fans think about their smiles.

Jahnavi Mehta is the daughter of Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Juhi Chawla shared a rare video of her daughter, Jahnavi Mehta, on Instagram. It’s a fan edit of the mother-daughter duo where Jahnavi is seen giving the same expressions and gestures as the actor. Both of them look almost identical while smiling as well. Also read: Juhi Chawla says star kids like Suhana Khan and Varun Dhawan don't take things lightly

The video is a collage of two footages, recorded on different occasions. In the video, a young-looking Juhi is seen, laughing and adjusting her hair at an event in 1995. Similarly, years later, Jahnavi is also seen smiling on an occasion, which can remind anyone of her mother’s iconic smile.

Sharing the video, Juhi wrote, “Like Mother Like Daughter.” Responding to the post, Deanne Pandey commented, “Omg she is just like you god bless.” A fan replied, “yes absolutely. Your daughter has same smile like yours mam.” “Omg uncanny resemblance,” added another fan. Someone also said, “Both are beautiful. Juhi Chawla carries this humility and innocence which can’t be put on, it has to come from the inside, hence her acting is so authentic and even in interviews, she is at ease with herself. Presence of such people in your life helps keep you grounded too.”

Juhi Chawla married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995. They welcomed their daughter, Jahnavi in 2001 as their first child. They also have a son, Arjun Mehta who was born in 2003. Jahnavi often represented Juhi’s team Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL auction, with partner Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan.

Juhi was recently seen in the web show, Hush Hush. It marked her OTT debut alongside Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami, and released in September, on Prime Video. She was last seen in Rishi Kapoor’s last film, Sharmaji Namkeen.

