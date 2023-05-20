Juhi Chawla says she can't take credit for daughter Jahnavi's success: Many star kids trying to make it big in Bollywood

Actor Juhi Chawla is a proud mom as her daughter Jahnavi Mehta graduated from the prestigious Columbia University with flying colours. Talking about it, she praised Jahnavi's academic score and said that she cannot take credit for her achievement and knowledge. She also talked about other star kids in the industry who she feels deal with a lot of pressure. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan cheers for Juhi Chawla's daughter as she graduates from Columbia University

Juhi Chawla talks about her daughter Jahnavi Mehta and her interests.

Announcing Jahnavi's graduation, Juhi had posted a photo from her convocation on Friday. She wrote, “#columbiaclass2023,” on Twitter. Juhi's close friend, actor Shah Rukh Khan congratulated her saying, "This is so awesome. Can’t wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love you Jaanz.”

Talking about Jahnavi, Juhi Chawla told News18, “One shouldn’t be praising one’s own kid, but she is a brilliant kid and boasts of a praiseworthy academic record. She did great in her International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams, too, and topped History in India. In IB, she topped her school. At Columbia University, she is on the Dean’s List.”

“She’s so much into cricket! She lights up when she talks about cricket – players and the nitty-gritty of the sport. Sometimes I wonder all this knowledge comes from! I find it very surprising. This is what she has chosen for herself, so I can’t really take the credit for it. It all comes rather organically to her. I see many star kids trying to make it big in Bollywood. They are trying to be on the screen as actors and I feel it’s a lot of pressure on them. You don’t know if your next assignment, should you get it, will be successful. And then there is the scrutiny on social media. It’s all a lot to deal with," Juhi added.

Juhi Chawla married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995. The couple has two children-- Jahnavi Mehta and Arjun Mehta. Jahnavi has always preferred to stay away from the limelight. She was previously studying at Charterhouse in Surrey, UK.

