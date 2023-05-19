Shah Rukh Khan cheers for Juhi Chawla's daughter as she graduates from Columbia University: ‘Can’t wait to celebrate’

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have been friends, co-stars and co Kolkata Knight Riders owners since decades. Not only this, they are also fond of each other's kids. On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan cheered for Juhi's daughter Jahnavi Mehta who recently graduated from Columbia University in New York recently. Janhvi shared a picture of Jahnavi on Twitter in her convocation robe and simply wrote, “#columbiaclass2023” in caption. Also read: Gauri Khan poses with Shah Rukh Khan in romantic photos, says 'thank you for being part of my journey'. See post Shah Rukh Khan has shared a tweet for Jahnavi Mehta.

Reacting to Juhi's tweet, Shah Rukh wrote, “This is so awesome. Can’t wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love you Jaanz.”

Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Juhi Chawla's tweet.

Jahnavi had earlier excelled during her schooling at Charterhouse in Surrey, UK. Her father and Juhi's husband Jay Mehta had also graduated from the same university. Juhi, who had been busy with the IPL, has flown to the UK for Jahnavi's graduation. She shared a glimpse of herself from the convocation on her Instagram Stories.

Jahnavi has always kept away from the spotlight. She was spotted at the IPL auction last year along with Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan.

Later in the year, Juhi came to the rescue of Aryan when he was arrested in the cruise ship drugs case. She had signed a ₹1 lakh bond for Aryan when he was released after nearly a month. Juhi was the surety for Aryan at the time of his release. His lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said, "She knows him from birth as they are professionally associated."

In a new interview last month, Juhi was asked about signing the bond for Aryan. She told News18, "We didn’t know it was coming. But when all came down to that moment when I could help, I thought it was the right thing for me to do – to be there for him.”

Shah Rukh and Juhi are usually seen at Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL matches. They have featured in several films together including Darr, Duplicate, Ram Jaane, Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Paheli and One 2 Ka 4.

