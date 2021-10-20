Juhi Chawla shares old pic with Sunny Deol, says they were the ‘most shy people’ in the industry: 'But you would win'

Actor Juhi Chawla had shared a throwback picture with actor Sunny Deol wishing him on his birthday. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Juhi also teased Sunny as being a shy person 'in the industry' like herself.

In the picture, a young Juhi Chawla stood next to Sunny Deol with her hands on his shoulders as they both smiled for the camera. While Sunny wore a multi-coloured printed shirt paired with blue denims, Juhi opted for a beige suit.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Happy Happy Birthday Sunny ji… wishing you loads of happiness and success always. On a lighter note , we could both compete for being the most shy people in the industry .. but you would win the competition ...Have a fabulous one @iamsunnydeol."

Juhi and Sunny have worked together in several movies including Sultanat (1986), Darr, Izzat Ki Roti and Lootere (1993), and Arjun Pandit (1999).

Sunny rang in his 65th birthday on Tuesday. His Gadar co-star actor Ameesha Patel also wished him with an Instagram post. Ameesha posted a picture of Sunny with a cake that read, "GADAR 2' and added the caption, "Happy bday my TARA SINGH @iamsunnydeol … missed being there today at Sunny Super Sound to cut ur cake .. but will trouble u lots and steal ur food as always on GADAR 2 sets … love u always .. SAKEENA" followed by red hearts and glowing star emojis. The duo will be seen in the sequel of Gadar.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sunny's brother, actor Bobby Deol had also posted a family picture on Instagram to wish him. In the picture, Sunny hugged Bobby and their sisters Ajeita Deol and Vijeta Deol. Bobby wrote, "Happy birthday bhaiya you mean the world to me" followed by red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, the two brothers shared the screen space in Apne. They had also done Dillagi and Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise together.

