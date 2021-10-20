Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Juhi Chawla shares old pic with Sunny Deol, says they were the ‘most shy people’ in the industry: 'But you would win'
bollywood

Juhi Chawla shares old pic with Sunny Deol, says they were the ‘most shy people’ in the industry: 'But you would win'

Juhi Chawla had shared an old photo with Sunny Deol on his birthday. She also teased him that he would win as the shyest person ‘in the industry’.
Juhi Chawla shared a vintage photo with Sunny Deol.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 09:24 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Juhi Chawla had shared a throwback picture with actor Sunny Deol wishing him on his birthday. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Juhi also teased Sunny as being a shy person 'in the industry' like herself.

In the picture, a young Juhi Chawla stood next to Sunny Deol with her hands on his shoulders as they both smiled for the camera. While Sunny wore a multi-coloured printed shirt paired with blue denims, Juhi opted for a beige suit.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Happy Happy Birthday Sunny ji… wishing you loads of happiness and success always. On a lighter note , we could both compete for being the most shy people in the industry .. but you would win the competition ...Have a fabulous one @iamsunnydeol."

RELATED STORIES

Juhi and Sunny have worked together in several movies including Sultanat (1986), Darr, Izzat Ki Roti and Lootere (1993), and Arjun Pandit (1999).

Sunny rang in his 65th birthday on Tuesday. His Gadar co-star actor Ameesha Patel also wished him with an Instagram post. Ameesha posted a picture of Sunny with a cake that read, "GADAR 2' and added the caption, "Happy bday my TARA SINGH @iamsunnydeol … missed being there today at Sunny Super Sound to cut ur cake .. but will trouble u lots and steal ur food as always on GADAR 2 sets … love u always .. SAKEENA" followed by red hearts and glowing star emojis. The duo will be seen in the sequel of Gadar.

Ameesha Patel also wished him with an Instagram post.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sunny's brother, actor Bobby Deol had also posted a family picture on Instagram to wish him. In the picture, Sunny hugged Bobby and their sisters Ajeita Deol and Vijeta Deol. Bobby wrote, "Happy birthday bhaiya you mean the world to me" followed by red heart emojis.

Also Read | When Sunny Deol explained why wife Pooja, mom Prakash Kaur keep low profile: 'Neither my father nor I have forced them'

Meanwhile, the two brothers shared the screen space in Apne. They had also done Dillagi and Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
juhi chawla co-star juhi chawla sunny deol
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Angad Bedi wins ‘best dad’ title for his playtime with daughter Mehr 

6

Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4, Black Panther 2 delayed again, see new release dates

Mira Rajput dedicates post to 'love of my life' Shahid Kapoor

Javed Akhtar: 'When you're high profile, people have fun pulling you down'
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP