Juhi Chawla welcomes 'bunch of young owners' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

Actor Juhi Chawla has welcomed her daughter Jahnavi Mehta, Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan to their team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Taking to Instagram, Juhi shared a picture of the trio, taken during the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, and called them a 'bunch of young owners'.

In the picture, Aryan Khan sat between Suhana Khan and Jahnavi Mehta. For the event, Suhana wore a white blazer over a top and blue denims as she kept her hair loose and wore makeup. Aryan sported a black shirt with a matching blazer and pants. They were seen sitting at their table during the event in Bengaluru.

Sharing the post, Juhi captioned it, "Welcome to our KKR players, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana…and our bunch of young owners Aryan, Suhana and Jahnavi ..!!! Thank you Venky and allllll our KKR staff. Super grateful and Super happy…!! @shreyas41 @patcummins30 @nitishrana_official @___aryan___ @suhanakhan2 @jahnavi_mehta @kkriders @mysore.v @iamjaymmehta @iamsrk #kkr #ipl2022."

Reacting to the post, fans showered them with praises. A person wrote, "All the best.... simply love the young owners!!!" "Great to see the young owners want them in every match," commented another fan. "Future of KKR @iamjuhichawla," said an Instagram user. "All the best. Love you all the young owners," wrote a fan. "So great to see them at the auction," wrote another person.

Juhi Chawla is the co-owner of the KKR team along with Shah Rukh. A total of 590 players -- 370 Indians and 220 overseas -- are under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is taking place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Also Read | Juhi Chawla says Shah Rukh Khan scolds her when KKR is losing IPL match, reveals what happens in team meetings

Aryan's presence at the event is the first time that he and Suhana have been spotted together publically since the former's arrest in a drugs-on-cruise case last year. Aryan was arrested in October last year following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids in a ship at Mumbai. He was granted bail 25 days after his arrest by the Bombay High Court.

While Aryan was seen at the auction last year as well along with Jahnavi, this is the debut for Suhana at the event. Recently, Suhana moved back to Mumbai after finishing her studies in New York.

