Junaid Khan's new photoshoot surfaces, internet amazed at the transformation of Aamir Khan's son

Only a few days ago, Aamir Khan had talked about his elder son, Junaid Khan, and how he has a reticent personality. However, now, the internet is amazed by a new photoshoot of Junaid that has surfaced on Instagram. Social media users can't believe it's the same person Aamir was talking about. (Also Read: Aamir Khan regrets not spending enough time with kids Ira Khan, Junaid Khan; meets them every week now)

Junaid's new photoshoot

Junaid Khan is the son of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Renowned celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture from Junaid's new photoshoot. He wrote in the caption, “Like father like son? Perfection or EasySwag?? #JunaidKhan all grown up & ready to take on the Cameras & the Lights (explosion emoji) #AamirKhan.”

In the picture, Junaid can be seen posing in a causally unbuttoned blue kurta. He sports long, wavy hair with light stubble. He doesn't smile but looks intently into the camera.

Internet reacts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The internet had a range of reactions towards Junaid's new picture. Junaid's sister Ira Khan commented his nickname Junu on the post, and Avinash replied to it with an inverted smile and red heart emojis. Actor Zayn Marie also wrote a comment, “I can't omggg what a stunner (love eyes emojis).”

A lot of the other internet users, though, were surprised by Junaid's transformation. Many of them commented, “He's Aamir Khan's son?” Another wrote, “Aamir Khan’s son na?? So cool he is looking.” “Avinash G -- tremendous photog, seriously. (surprise emoji) Turned a geeky young man into a hottie,” a third user commented. “He's gone from geeky to cool in no time (fire emoji),” wrote a user. Another even called him the “Indian Henry Cavill,” referring to the actor who famously played Superman in the last few DCEU films.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Junaid, 30, is the son of Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta. He will soon make his debut as a producer with the film Pritam Pyare, in which Aamir has an extended cameo. Junaid will then make his acting debut with The Maharaja, produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON