Junaid Khan regrets his playful remark on Aamir Khan's ex-wives on Bigg Boss 18 finale: ‘I should have behaved myself’

Junaid Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Loveyapa. The actor recently grabbed attention for his cheeky remark about his father Aamir Khan's ex-wives during the promotions on the Bigg Boss 18 finale. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Junaid has now expressed regret over his comment. Junaid Khan regrets his playful remark on dad Aamir Khan's ex-wives on Bigg Boss 18 finale.

On January 19, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor appeared on the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale, where Aamir Khan also joined them on stage. In a fun segment during the show, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan exchanged their phones. While Aamir teased Salman about his past relationships, Salman joked that he wouldn’t find much in Aamir’s phone, apart from messages from his ex-wives. Junaid then made a playful remark, suggesting that Salman might find cuss words from Aamir's ex-wives in his phone.

Junaid expresses regret

Reflecting on his remark, Junaid admitted, "I mean, maybe it was a little out of place. No, I mean, they're both very, very senior actors, so I think I should have behaved a little more...They both have been doing this for 40 years now and they are both fantastic. So maybe I should have behaved myself."

What Junaid had said

When Salman checked Aamir’s phone during the fun segment, he joked, “What do I even see in your phone? Either Reena or Kiran would have texted you.” Junaid then chimed in, saying, “Toh do-do ex-wives ki gaaliyan padh paoge aap (You’ll get to read abuses from two ex-wives).” The comment left everyone in splits.

Aamir Khan tied the knot with Reena Dutta in 1986 and shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, with her. The couple filed for divorce in 2002, and Dutta took custody of both children. Aamir then married Kiran Rao in 2005 and announced the birth of their son, Azad, in 2011. However, the couple divorced in 2021 and continue to co-parent their son.

About Loveyapa

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor made their acting debuts with direct-to-OTT films Maharaj and The Archies respectively. They are now set to make their theatrical debut with Loveyapa. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of the Tamil hit Love Today. The story revolves around the chaos that ensues after a couple exchanges their mobile phones, unearthing bitter truths about each other. The romantic drama is scheduled to release in theatres on February 7.