Jungkook shows his dance moves amid Covid-19 recovery, V says ‘corona really lost to him’. Watch

Jungkook, who is currently recovering from Covid-19, shared a video of his dance performance in a room. The video has garnered 8.4 million views, and words of praise from his BTS team member V. Commenting on his dance moves, V said coronavirus has actually lost to Jungkook.

Jungkook shared the video on Instagram early Wednesday. He is seen speaking in Korean, "Ah-! Everyone, I’m doing well. I’ve been moving my body to not feel droopy. Because I was afraid I’d gain weight since I ate and lied down, ate and lied down. Anyway, I’m taking good care of myself, so don’t worry. See you soon."

After giving the message to his fans, Jungkook started grooving in his room. He set the mood with a magic light.

Commenting on Jungkook's dance video, V wrote, "Look look, just take a look at those moves, corona really lost to Jungkook. I couldn't move even a little bit when I had it." His comment garnered more than 9.9 lakh likes.

On Tuesday, Jungkook reassured fans around the world, saying he is doing okay after testing positive for the coronavirus.

BigHit Music, the management agency of the South Korean music group BTS, said Jungkook tested Covid-19 positive after arriving in Las Vegas for the Grammy Awards. According to the agency, the 24-year-old vocalist tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the US on March 27 in preparation for the Grammys, to be held on April 3.

"After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT). While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jungkook was confirmed with Covid-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT)," BigHit Music said in a statement shared on fan community forum Weverse.

His diagnosis came almost a week after fellow member J-Hope tested Covid-19 positive and was under quarantine at home in South Korea. He has now recovered.

