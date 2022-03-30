Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jungkook shows his dance moves amid Covid-19 recovery, V says ‘corona really lost to him’. Watch
bollywood

Jungkook shows his dance moves amid Covid-19 recovery, V says ‘corona really lost to him’. Watch

BTS member Jungkook shared a video to give a message to his fans about his health after testing positive for Covid-19. He is also seen dancing in the video. 
Jungkook in a glimpse from the video he shared on Wednesday. 
Published on Mar 30, 2022 11:27 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Jungkook, who is currently recovering from Covid-19, shared a video of his dance performance in a room. The video has garnered 8.4 million views, and words of praise from his BTS team member V. Commenting on his dance moves, V said coronavirus has actually lost to Jungkook.

Jungkook shared the video on Instagram early Wednesday. He is seen speaking in Korean, "Ah-! Everyone, I’m doing well. I’ve been moving my body to not feel droopy. Because I was afraid I’d gain weight since I ate and lied down, ate and lied down. Anyway, I’m taking good care of myself, so don’t worry. See you soon."

After giving the message to his fans, Jungkook started grooving in his room. He set the mood with a magic light.

RELATED STORIES

Commenting on Jungkook's dance video, V wrote, "Look look, just take a look at those moves, corona really lost to Jungkook. I couldn't move even a little bit when I had it." His comment garnered more than 9.9 lakh likes.

On Tuesday, Jungkook reassured fans around the world, saying he is doing okay after testing positive for the coronavirus.

BigHit Music, the management agency of the South Korean music group BTS, said Jungkook tested Covid-19 positive after arriving in Las Vegas for the Grammy Awards. According to the agency, the 24-year-old vocalist tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the US on March 27 in preparation for the Grammys, to be held on April 3.

"After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT). While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jungkook was confirmed with Covid-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT)," BigHit Music said in a statement shared on fan community forum Weverse.

His diagnosis came almost a week after fellow member J-Hope tested Covid-19 positive and was under quarantine at home in South Korea. He has now recovered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
bts bts video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP