Jyotika makes her Bollywood comeback after two decades with Ajay Devgn’s yet-untitled supernatural film

Actor Jyotika is all set to make her Bollywood comeback after two decades with the upcoming yet-untitled supernatural thriller co-starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. The film, which goes on floors in June this year, will be directed by Vikas Bahl. (Also Read | Suriya, Jyotika relocate to Mumbai for children’s education, invest in ₹70 cr lavish property: report)

Jyotika’s last Hindi outing was the 2001 film Little John, which was directed by veteran Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. The movie was simultaneously released in Hindi, Tamil and English.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a photo of Jyotika. He wrote, "JYOTIKA JOINS AJAY DEVGN - R MADHAVAN FOR SUPERNATURAL THRILLER… #Jyotika returns to #Hindi films after two decades, will share screen space with #AjayDevgn and #RMadhavan in #PanoramaStudios’ supernatural thriller, directed by #VikasBahl… The film - not titled yet - will go on floors in June 2023. Produced by #AjayDevgn, #KumarMangatPathak and #AbhishekPathak."

As per a press release, the film will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London. The film will be produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Film and Panorama Studios. It’s worth mentioning that Jyotika had recently shot for the biographical drama Sri, a film on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Reportedly, she will feature in a special appearance in the film.

Recently, Jyotika took to Instagram to reveal that she has completed filming for her portion in the film and admitted to being a huge fan of her co-star Rajkummar Rao. Starring Rajkummar in the central role, Sri is directed by director Tushar Hiranandani. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

In her post, Jyotika opened up about the experience of working with the crew and how growth is all that she’s taking back as an actor. “Wrapped up my portions for SRI with a heavy heart. One of the best crews I have ever worked with. Thank u Tushaar n Nidhi for all the respect and making me part of this meaningful cinema. Huge fan of yours Raj. It’s an honour for me to share screen space with one of the most brilliant actors in Bollywood… learnt so much from you. What I’m taking back from this team as an actor is….. GROWTH (sic).”

Jyotika recently completed work on her upcoming Malayalam project, Kaathal. To be directed by The Great Indian Kitchen fame Jeo Baby, the film will see Jyotika team up with Mammootty for the first time. She was last seen in the Tamil film Udanpirappe, which was produced by her husband-actor Suriya.

