Kabir Bedi on son Siddharth's suicide: 'Tried my best to battle this, but lost'

Actor Kabir Bedi has spoken about the death of his son, Siddharth, who took his own life in 1997, at the age of 25, after being diagnosed with schizophrenia. He said that 'the wound heals, but the scars will always remain'.

In an interview, ahead of the launch of his autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor, he said that it is important in situations such as Siddharth's for the family to stand by the one suffering from mental illness.

He told Bollywood Hungama, "Siddharth was a very brilliant young man... He was exceptional in his abilities, and then suddenly, one day, he couldn't think. We tried so hard to first figure out what was wrong, and for three years, we battled these unknown ghosts, and eventually he had this extremely violent breakout in the streets of Montreal, and it took eight policemen to nail him down. And then, the doctors in Montreal finally diagnosed him as schizophrenic."

The family tried to 'battle' Siddharth's illness, but 'in the end', Kabir said, 'I lost, he chose to go.' He said that in his book, he wanted to capture what it is like for families that go through something like this, 'because the person they are seeing is not the person they knew'. He said that regardless of how hard he tried, the 'guilt is enormous'.

Kabir's daughter, Pooja Bedi, had also written about her brother in a blog post on her website: "I miss my brother Siddharth deeply. We were inseparable as kids. Same school, same friends, same room. We travelled together, fought, laughed and loved each other madly. His being diagnosed with schizophrenia and his suicide in 1997 left my life changed forever. He was a, sensitive, caring, gentle and witty person. He was amazingly bright too, and had graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with Honours. The void of his death and subsequently my mother’s death in 1998 is something I can never fill."

