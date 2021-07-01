Kabir Bedi regrets he 'couldn't spend more time' with Pooja Bedi-Siddharth: 'That's what happens in divorces'

Actor Kabir Bedi recalled the time when his children Pooja Bedi and Siddharth Bedi would fly to the US, while he was working in Hollywood, and they would spend time together. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, his granddaughter actor Alaya F, daughter of Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala, held a live session with Kabir speaking about his autobiography Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor.

During the live, Kabir Bedi spoke on how he 'always' regretted that he couldn't spend more time with his children--Pooja Bedi and Siddharth Bedi. Kabir spoke about the time when 'the children had to be brought to me in their vacations or I would fly from America'. He also added that they had 'spent their last few years of high school with me'. Kabir said that though he had divorced Alaya's nani (grandmother) Protima Bedi, he never 'divorced my children'. Siddharth took his own life in 1997, at the age of 25, after being diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Alaya F recalled hearing stories from Pooja when she and her brother Siddharth would visit Kabir in the US. She asked him, "How was it incorporating them into your life in America. Was it hard? Were there sacrifices that had to be made? Was it easy? How was it having them there every year for the summer and having that time with them and introducing them to your life there?"

Kabir said, "Whenever there's a divorce it's always a tragedy and the biggest sufferers are the children. But even though I divorced your nani, I never ever divorced my children. So the children had to be brought to me in their vacations or I would fly from America. So there was no sacrifice involved, there was a cost involved but that didn't matter. What mattered was spending time with them. Whenever there's a divorce people always talk about quality time...but quantity is also important."

"One of my great regrets is that I couldn't give enough quantity time (to Pooja and Siddharth). So I tried to make it up by having the best time I could with them when they came. And that's what mattered to me. Being able to have that time with them and make the most of it...," he also said.

"Those were very special times I spent with your mother and your uncle. They spent their last few years of high school with me. They came and lived in America with me then Pooja returned to Bombay to start her Bollywood career and Siddharth stayed on to go to university first Carnegie Mellon and then Chapel Hill in North Carolina. It was always on my mind to keep them as a part of my life and that was something I managed to do. I always regret that I couldn't spend more time with them but then that's what happens in divorces," Kabir Bedi also added.