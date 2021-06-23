Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kabir Bedi reflects on his 'bankruptcy' in Hollywood, says it was 'very humiliating'
bollywood

Kabir Bedi reflects on his 'bankruptcy' in Hollywood, says it was 'very humiliating'

Kabir Bedi reflected on the humiliation of going bankrupt in Hollywood, and how he found the strength to bounce back.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Kabir Bedi appeared in the James Bond film Octopussy.

Actor Kabir Bedi, reflecting on a 'traumatic' chapter in his life when he went bankrupt, has said that it was 'very humiliating'. The actor recently released his autobiography, titled Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor.

In the book, Kabir Bedi writes about his youth, his career in journalism, and his subsequent move to the film industry. Kabir also worked in Hollywood and saw the greatest professional success as a star in Europe, particularly Italy.

In an interview with Brut India, he was asked if his spirituality gave him the strength to overcome life's difficulties. He said, "I went through traumatic experiences with my son's suicide, with my bankruptcy in Hollywood. It's very humiliating for a celebrity to be bankrupted. But you have to find ways of rising, and resurrecting yourself."

He continued, "All through my life, I've reinvented myself. A lot of the meditation I learned in my you, a lot of the spiritual underpinnings my parents gave me through their remarkable traditions of Sikhism and Buddhism, and my own inner sense of self gave me the strength to say, 'no, I will fight back'."

During his Hollywood years, Kabir appeared in The Bold and the Beautiful, one of the most-watched shows in the world. He also appeared in Dynasty, Murder, She Wrote, Magnum, PI, Hunter, Knight Rider and Highlander: The Series.

Some of the most difficult subjects that Kabir wrote about in his book include the death of his son Siddharth to suicide, and his relationship with actor Parveen Babi, who suffered mental illnesses herself.

Also read: Kabir Bedi reveals how he ended open marriage with Protima Gupta to be with Parveen Babi: 'She burst out crying'

Parveen died in 2005 after suffering a multiple organ failure. Writing about her death, Kabir wrote, "In the end, I learned how Parveen had died. Her body was found in her Juhu flat four days after she died, a leg rotted by gangrene, a wheelchair by her bed. A lonely and tragic end of a star who had once been the fantasy of millions. Three men who had known and loved her — Mahesh, Danny and I — came for her funeral at the Muslim cemetery in Juhu. It was a solemn burial with Islamic rites and chants. We carried her body with relatives to a dimly lit grave. I felt for all she had suffered with a sorrow that came from my depths. Each of us had known her in ways not many knew. Each of us had loved her as only each one knew."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kabir bedi james bond parveen babi

Related Stories

bollywood

Kabir Bedi remembers how 'men who loved' Parveen Babi, him, Mahesh Bhatt and Danny Denzongpa, came for her funeral

PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 09:00 PM IST
bollywood

Kabir Bedi asked wife Parveen Dusanj to 'change her name' to avoid confusion with Parveen Babi, she said 'How dare you?'

UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 10:59 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

‘Auto correct’ gets new meaning in this video, Anand Mahindra finds it hilarious

Sagarika Ghatge shares adorable pics with Zaheer Khan. Netizens react

Ananya Birla posts pics of family wearing matching fluorescent shorts

Wasim Akram helps upside down turtle to get into water, shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP