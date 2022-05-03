Kabir Khan says Chicken Kuk-Doo-Koo is 'the most political song' in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Here's why

Filmmaker Kabir Khan has said that Chicken Kuk-Doo-Koo, a song from his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan that appears to be a children's song, is actually the most political song in the film. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which came out in 2015, told the story of Pawan (Salman Khan), a devotee of Lord Hanuman, who finds a speech-impaired girl (Harshaali Malhotra) lost in Haryana. He soon learns that the girl belongs to Pakistan and he sets out to the country to reunite her with her family. Also Read| Harshaali Malhotra is waiting for 'uncle' Salman Khan's call for Bajrangi Bhaijaan's sequel: 'I hope I have a role'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the film, Pawan, a staunch vegetarian, is shocked upon finding out that the girl he calls Munni eats non-vegetarian food. His girlfriend Rasika, played by Kareena Kapoor, then convinced him to let the girl eat chicken at a Dhaba, where they sing and dance to Chicken Kuk-Doo-Koo.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kabir Khan spoke about the importance of the intention and the politics of the film. He said, "I have often heard, and I get very worried when I hear this-- people in the industry say we are apolitical...As human beings you cannot be apolitical, the way we frame a character is telling our politics...Sometimes saying apolitical only reeks of your privilege, because what's happening in the country doesn't affect you, you all with money can live in a bubble."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Citing an example of how politics can be included in the film, without making it about your politics, Kabir said, "The Chicken Song at face value is actually the most popular song of the kids because of the way Salman and Kareena are dancing and all that. It's all the most political song of the film because it came in the face of the beef ban. And that song is basically saying-- this is Chaudhary Dhaba, which is a metaphor for India. Aadha hai nonveg, aadha hai veg (half dhaba is non-veg, half is veg). You decide what you want to eat and all of us can sit together and eat. So that's the way you slip into politics."

Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad had previously said that he will start writing the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan's sequel around May. The second instalment, which is titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan, will continue from where the first movie ended.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON