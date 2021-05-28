Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kajal Aggarwal gets a kiss on the cheek from husband Gautam Kitchlu as they cuddle in new pics. See here
bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal gets a kiss on the cheek from husband Gautam Kitchlu as they cuddle in new pics. See here

Kajal Aggarwal has shared new pictures of her and husband Gautam Kitchlu cuddling with each other. Check them out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot last year.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Friday shared an appreciation post for her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. She took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures of them cuddling, and captioned it, "Husband appreciation post."

The pictures showed the couple, sitting on a staircase with their arms wrapped around each other, wearing casuals. While Gautam wore a pair of shorts and a T-shirt, Kajal was seen in a red and white top and cream-coloured trousers. Several people showered them with love in the comments section of Kajal's post, dropping heart emojis.

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot last year, and went to the Maldives for their honeymoon. In an interview, she spoke about why she decided to get married during a pandemic.

She told Vogue in an interview, "Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives.” She added, “We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together.”

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal models for husband Gautam Kitchlu at their Maldives honeymoon, shares stunning pics. See here

Kajal and Gautam married on October 30. Talking about how cautious they were, she wrote on Instagram, “We strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kajal aggarwal kajal aggarwal wedding gautam kitchlu kajal aggarwal gautam kitchlu

Related Stories

bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal cuddles up to Gautam Kitchlu in new photo, calls him her ‘support system’

PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 02:27 PM IST
bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal gets ‘bribes’ from husband Gautam Kitchlu to make up for lack of quality time with her. See photo

PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 04:58 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Woman tweets she’s a published author at 83, tweeple post sweetest reactions

NASA shares picture of Istanbul from space, leaves netizens mesmerised

This video of a donkey and little girl hugging is making tweeple teary-eyed

Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP