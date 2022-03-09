Kajol answers a 'serious' question about cousin Rani Mukerji, says she would call her

Kajol never fails to amuse her fans with her candid captions on Instagram. The actor is known for her humour and was at her hilarious best while replying to a few fans on the picture sharing platform. A fan had asked her about why her actor cousin Rani Mukerji did not have an Instagram account. Kajol replied to them with sarcasm. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Kajol catch up on ‘new baby’ and Covid in cute roadside run-in, fans say 'normal log hain ye bhi'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajol conducted a interactive session on the occasion of Women's Day on Tuesday. She asked her fans to take a pledge on what they wanted to achieve this year and share it with her. During several such messages from her fans, she was also asked a question about her cousin Rani Mukerji. The fan asked Kajol, "Plz Rani Mukherjee ke baare mai batao woh insta pe kyu nhi h and happy women's day". Sharing her sarcastic reply to the fan, Kajol wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Dialing Rani, this is serious!"

Kajol replied to fans on her Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor gave a few more funny replies to other questions during the session. When a fan wrote to her, “Please make film with Karan and SRK," she replied, "That's Karan's pledge to take. Wrong window guys." Anther fan simply wrote to her, “Aaaaaaaaaaa.” She responded to him saying, “You can pledge to have some water and relax maybe.”

Among other pledges she received from her fans, a fan also asked her about the one thing she would like to teach her daughter Nysa about women empowerment. “I don't need to teach her anything. She is teaching me about it,” she replied.

Kajol and Rani occasionally meet at parties or film events. They also come together for Durga Puja along with their other family members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajol was last seen in Netflix film Tribhanga last year. Her last silver screen outing was Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with husband Ajay Devgn. She will now be seen in Revathi's directorial, Salaam Venky.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON