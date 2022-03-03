Kareena Kapoor, Kajol catch up on ‘new baby’ and Covid in cute roadside run-in, fans say 'normal log hain ye bhi'

Kareena Kapoor had a mini reunion with Kajol on Thursday. They were seen outside the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai as paparazzi clicked their pictures. Both of them were wearing matching black and white outfits and seemed happy about running into each other. (Also read: Kajol gives a peek inside her Rishikesh getaway. See her luxurious room)

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Kareena and Kajol were heard catching up on all that's happened in their lives lately. Kajol screams, “How's your new baby?” As Kareena smiles and says, “Oh god it's already a year. We all had Covid and everything.” At this Kajol also lets her know that she, too, has had Covid.

Fans of the actor loved their interaction. “Norml log h ye bhi yr (These are also normal people),” wrote one. “Beautiful and gorgeous both are my favourite,” added another.

Kareena was seen in a white top with black pants while Kajol was seen in a white shirt with black pants. They shared a hug and Kajol even planted a kiss on Kareena's cheek. Kajol and Kareena starred together in two films. First was Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in which Kajol played played Anjali, big sister to Kareena's Pooja (aka Poo). Their second movie together was We Are Family. Kareena plays the second wife of Kajol's ex-husband in the film, which was a remake of Hollywood hit Stepmother, starring Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts.

Kareena and Kajol at Mehboob Studios.

Kareena gets a kiss.

Last year on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's 20 years, Karan revealed how Kareena, Kajol and other stars were brought onboard the film in just 24 hours. "I first went to Amit ji's (Amitabh Bachchan's) house, respect wise, Jaya (Bachchan) aunty was there as well. She didn't know why I was visiting Amit uncle. I narrated the script, he said, 'Of course, I'm doing this.' I then walked out of the house, outside the gate, I called Jaya aunty, informing her that I wanted to meet her. She said, 'Arre but you were just here.' I said, 'I came to meet Amit ji. But now, I want to officially meet you.' I went back in and offered the film," Karan said on the sets of Indian Idol 12.

Next, he paid Shah Rukh a visit and offered him the film. "As soon as I said (about the film), he said, 'You don't even have to narrate it to me, I'm doing the film.' We have that brother-like bond," he said.

Karan also said that before he approached Kajol, he was informed that she might not be able to work on the film since she has just gotten married. "Two minutes after I narrated the script and her character, she broke down. She said, 'I cannot make anybody else do this film and I will delay my decisions of life but I will do this film,'" he said and added that they hugged and cried together after that.

He then visited Hrithik Roshan and offered him the film. He finally visited Kareena Kapoor at her residence, at 10 pm, and offered her the film.

