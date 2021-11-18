Rani Mukerji reveals she was insecure about her height and voice, how Kamal Haasan helped her break 'stereotypes'

Actor Rani Mukerji is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2. In a new interview, Rani has revealed she was insecure about entering Bollywood as she thought that she was “quite short" and her voice was "not heroine-friendly.”

In an interview with IndiaToday.com, Rani opened up about her journey from not wanting to be an actor initially and to how actor Kamal Haasan helped her to break ‘stereotypical conventions’ in Bollywood.

She said, “Strangely, I never wanted to be an actor. My mother realised my dream before I could. She was the one who insisted I do my first film. But I never thought I fit into the heroine category in the typical sense. I am actually the opposite of a heroine. I am quite short in height, my voice is not heroine-friendly, the complexion of my skin is wheatish. I think when I started, I never believed I could be an actor. I grew up watching Sridevi, Juhi, Madhuri and Rekha ji, who were these screen goddesses and I never imagined myself up there with them."

She further added, "As my journey began, I spoke to many stalwarts with whom I had the opportunity to work. One of them was Mr Kamal Haasan and actors like him told me that you can’t measure your success by the height of your physical standing, but by the heights of how much you can grow professionally. So I sort of broke all those stereotypical conventions that an actress was put into in my initial days of Bollywood journey.”

Rani will be seen opposite Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli 2, which marks their onscreen reunion after more than a decade. Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh as a copycat con couple. It is scheduled to release on Friday.