Kajol buys office space worth 7.64 crore in Mumbai

Kajol has bought another property in Mumbai after purchasing an apartment earlier this year. The actor bought the office space in July. As per documents accessed by Propstack (as reported by Money Control), the seller is Vir Savarkar Projects Pvt Ltd.

About the property

Kajol was last seen in Lust Stories 2 and The Trial.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The office space has a carpet area of 194.67 sq m. It is located in Signature Building, Oshiwara, Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, Mumbai. The agreement was signed on July 28.

Kajol and Ajay's recent big purchases

Earlier in April, Kajol had bought an apartment too, worth ₹16.50 crore. It is spread across 2,493 square feet and had four reserved car parkings. Her husband Ajay Devgn also made a giant purchase recently when he bought five office spaces worth ₹45.09 crore.

About work

Kajol was last seen in Lust Stories 2 and The Trial. While Lust Stories 2 was an anthology on Netflix, The Trial was a series on Disney+ Hotstar, adapted from Hollywood series The Good Wife. The original show starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role. Kajol plays Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife who starts practising law again when her husband's public scandal puts him in prison. Driven to prove herself in the competitive world of law and navigating her way through complicated relationships while seeking justice for her husband, Noyonika treads through tough challenges served by her fate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajol's next will be Do Patti with Kriti Sanon. Do Patti is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix India.

The film is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB, and stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

Sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol earlier said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2, this time for an exhilarating ride that does Patti. The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders ''

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.