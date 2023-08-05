Kajol on her daughter Nysa getting trolled for her pap pics: I tell my kids to take trolling with a pinch of salt

For Kajol, birthday celebrations mean spending quality time with her family, and catch up on the lost time due to everyone’s respective commitments. And her 49th birthday today (August 5) will be no different. “The biggest birthday ritual that I have is that I make sure I meet all the people I love. So, I tend to call all of them all over, especially my family because I don’t get a chance to meet them all through the year because of our hectic schedules,” Kajol tells us.

Kajol was recently in Delhi for a session at Jagran Film Festival

The actor further quips that her birthday is just like a national holiday for all. “So, I tell them that and call them over to meet me with a lot of authority. Kyunki mera birthday hai toh haq jata ke bol sakti hun ke zaroor aana milne,” she laughs.

Known for her wit and humour, the actor often shut down trolls with a tongue-in-cheek response. In fact, on her birthday this year, she has a special message for all her fans and also her children, and that is to use their head and not take trolls seriously.

“I do talk to my kids Nysa (20) and Yug (12) about trolling and tell them that the only thing they can do is take it with a pinch of salt. I mean how much of these trolls you can take seriously? Or how will you respond to everything? Because roz kuch na kuch nikal raha hai, roz kuch na kuch bol rahe hain,” says the actor, who is at the moment getting appreciated for her recent OTT outings through Lust Stories 2 and The Trial.

Further expressing her views on how these trolls should not be given so much importance or mileage, Kajol adds, “I read some headlines that say ‘brutally trolled’. And I’m like, ‘What does it exactly mean and who are these people brutally trolling me or my family?’ Also, saying that an actor got brutally trolled for wearing a pair of shoes and going to the airport is like too much. One has to take it with a pinch of salt and have that bit of sense of humour.”

Kajol’s daughter Nysa, who often gets papped at parties and at airport, has ben subjected to a lot of trolling in the recent past. Mention this to Kajol and she says, “The most important thing that I tell my kids is, ‘Please don’t pay so much attention to it. Think for yourself, use your own brain’. That’s the biggest message that I would want to send out on my birthday to every person out there that start using your own brain instead of listening to all the 100 people that you believe are important on social media. They are not.”

Before wrapping up, Kajol also expresses gratitude to her fans who have always stood by her and came to her rescue whenever such nasty trolling incidents occur. “I’m immensely grateful. I love the fact that people call me a trendsetter and mention that I have broken norms. It is really special,” she ends.

