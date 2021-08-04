Kajol: For the first time in two-and-a-half years, I was missing work

Last year, Kajol flew to Singapore with daughter, Nysa Devgan, who resumed college after the first wave of Covid-19 subsided. After more than six months, she returned to the bay and resumed work two weeks back. While her days in Singapore made for a special mother-daughter bonding time, the actor confides that she had been “dying to return to Mumbai by the end of it”.

Talking about it, she says, “Singapore is a lovely city and I had a great time there. But I was in two minds because my son (Yug Devgan) was in Mumbai. As a mother, you always feel that a piece of you is missing when you aren’t around one of your kids and so, you aren’t completely happy.”

Kajol shares that she was elated to be back to a set after a long time. “I’ve gone through long periods of not working and have always been quite okay with it. I was happy living my life my way. But for the first time in two-and-a-half years, I was missing work,” she admits.

The actor, who turns 47 today (August 5), says that she is “big on birthdays” and while she’s upset about not being able to call her loved ones over. She has “spaced it out and met her friends over the week”. Kajol elaborates, “I love my birthday. I try to keep myself free for at least a week so that I can really enjoy the day to its fullest. I’m not working today either.”

On the work front, speculations are rife that she has been roped in for Rajkumar Hirani’s next. Clearing the air, she says, “They haven’t approached me yet. I’m reading and listening to scripts and virtually meeting people to hear ideas. But I haven’t locked anything as of now.”