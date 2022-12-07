Kajol reveals gaining 8 kgs in 2 months post marriage: Roz subah humare table pe paranthe hote they

Kajol recently opened up about how she introduced her in-laws to fish and was herself high on parathas after marriage to Ajay Devgn. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Salaam Venky and talked in detail about her food habits in an interview. Also read: Kajol says daughter Nysa Devgan was stopped on Singapore bus for autograph

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in a simple wedding ceremony on the terrace of his house in February 24, 1999. She continues to share a great bond with her mother-in-law Veena Devgan.

Talking about her parathas overdrive after her wedding, Kajol told Siddharth Aalambayan in an interview, “I gained 8 kgs in two months after marriage. Roz subah humare table pe alag alag tarike ke paranthe hote they (there used to be various types of paranthas on our table every day)- gobhi parantha, paneer parantha, gobhi paneer parantha, kacche aalu ka parantha, normal aalu parantha. And there used to be white butter with them. I didn’t know how to diet at that time. Dieting ka d bhi nahi pata tha (I had no clue about dieting).”

Kajol also shared that it was her who introduced everybody to fish at home post marriage. “Ghar pe main aur meri saas baedhke ab machhi khate hain, mahine me ek baar crab magate hain (me and my mother-in-law still sit together to eat fish, get crabs at least once a month),” she said. She also talked about how she herself breaks the crab and advised how one should wear black clothes, glasses and no makeup for the procedure. Talking about her fondness for eating with hands, she said, “haath se khane mein taste feels different, taste nhi aata hai na khao to (the food tastes different if eaten by hand otherwise it doesn't taste at all).”

Kajol will now be seen as Vishal Jethwa's mom in Salaam Venky. It has been directed by Revathi and will release in theatres on December 9.

